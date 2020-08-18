Postmaster General delays changes to USPS until after November election

Washington D.C. (WQOW) -- Amid bipartisan outcry, the Postmaster General says sweeping changes to the United States Postal Service will not come until after the November election.

The Postal Service has come under pressure in recent weeks as mail delivery has slowed across the country and in some parts, the blue mail drop off boxes were removed. All of this comes as President Trump casts doubts about the nation's mail-in voting process.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will appear before the Senate on Friday to testify about the delivery disruptions.

DeJoy said in a news release on Tuesday he believes USPS needs significant reforms, but those reforms will wait until Americans cast their ballots.

"To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy said in a statement.

DeJoy says retail hours at the Post Office will not change, mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain, no mail processing facilities will close and overtime for workers will be approved.

He also said that on October 1, USPS will "engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand."