Police looking for suspect that caused $50,000 in damage at Marion church

TOWN OF MARION: On Tuesday at 7:49 am, the Waushara County Sheriff's Office received a burglary complaint at the Waushara Community Church in the Town of Marion.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff's Office, the suspect(s) forcibly entered the building, caused approximately $50,000 in damages and stole an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as a male of unknown race, between 20-30 years of age, with facial hair and glasses. He was wearing a white hooded zip "Jordan" brand jacket, gray "Under Armour" sweatpants and black-and-white "Nike" athletic shoes.

The vehicle the suspect(s) drove was a four door sedan with front end damage.

Anyone with information on the suspect(s) or vehicle should contact the Waushara County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-800-5219. Callers can remain anonymous and would be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.