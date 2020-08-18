People stranded on rooftops by rain, flooding in China

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities deployed helicopters in western China to rescue people stranded by flooding as heavy rain swelled the Yangtze and other rivers to dangerous levels. State media reported that landslides backed up a river, trapping 48 people on rooftops in Longnan city in the southern part of Gansu province. Neighboring Sichuan province and Chongqing municipality both declared the highest-level flood control emergency, a first for Sichuan. Elsewhere, approaching Typhoon Higos was expected to make landfall Wednesday on China’s southern coast. Flooding has left more than 200 people dead or missing in China this year and caused $25 billion in damage.