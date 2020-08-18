Oneida County Fair raffle goes virtual

(WAOW) -- The Oneida County Fair went virtual this summer - and now - so has the annual raffle.

In the past, the raffle has accounted for $7-thousand dollars in revenue, according to fair coordinator Tom Barnett

The raffle is off to a slow start this year, and without local businesses sponsoring the online-fair, it will be the only funding put aside for next year's fair.

"Kind of like a sponsorship," explained Barnett. "All that money goes back to the fair so that we can put on an even better fair next year."

Tickets are available at Tom's Drawing Board in Downtown Rhinelander.