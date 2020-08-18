One dead, two injured in Pine Lake ATV accident

TOWN OF PINE LAKE, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Monday, at 7:30 pm the Oneida County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a vehicle versus tree crash on Thunder Lake Road.

The report to the communication center was that there were two injured persons and a person that was semi-conscious.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the ATV was operated by a female, and there were two passengers on the ATV at the time of the crash.

All three were transported to Ascension St. Mary's Hospital.

Upon arrival, the driver was pronounced dead. She has been identified as Victoria Brewster, 19, of Illinois.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash. There is no further information available at this time.