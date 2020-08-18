Official: Kanye signature work in Wyoming too close to polls

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Rapper and music producer Kanye West’s campaign has run into trouble on his first day of trying to get on the presidential ballot in his home state of Wyoming. Election officials say people gathering signatures on West’s behalf got too close to several polling locations during the state’s primary Tuesday. Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee says police were called when volunteers for West and another candidate, Brock Pierce, refused to keep at least 100 yards away from five polling locations. West is trying to get on the ballot in several states on a ticket he calls the “Birthday Party.”