Norwegian suspected of spying for Russia held in custody

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian citizen suspected of spying for Russia has been remanded in custody for four weeks. He was arrested Saturday while meeting with an alleged Russian intelligence officer in an Oslo restaurant. The man has admitted receiving money. He was not identified other than being a Norwegian national in his 50s who was born abroad. He has denied wrongdoing, saying the documents he handed over were not sensitive. He is suspected of violating a Norwegian law that carries a maximum prison term of 15 years.