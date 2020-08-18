More great Summer weather today

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant.

High: 76 Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Scattered clouds and cool again.

Low: 53 Wind: Light and Variable

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. A small chance of a few showers or a storm in the far north (well north of Marathon county).

High: 80 Wind: SW 5-10

Super Summer weather continues for today, then the pattern will slowly change for the rest of the week. The humidity and rain chances will slowly increase.

Be sure to enjoy the pleasant weather for today. We will have sunny to partly cloudy skies, a northwest wind around 5 to 10 mph and highs in the 70s. It will be just about perfect for this time of year. Tomorrow and Thursday will not be too bad either as most of the area will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The main change in the weather will be a bit warmer temps. The mercury should reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Wednesday and the low 80s on Thursday.

Most of the area should be dry through the middle of the week, however, there will be some small rain chances in the Northwoods on Wednesday and Thursday due to a couple weak weather systems passing to our north. Don't be surprised by a passing shower or storm, especially north of highway 8.

On Friday, a more significant trough of low pressure will approach from the west. This will help to increase the humidity a bit and lead to a bit higher chance of rain and storms later in the day. A 50% chance of showers and storms will develop for Saturday as this weather system crosses the state. Before the rain chances develop, highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Friday. More clouds on Saturday means highs will be a little cooler, in the mid to upper 70s, however, conditions will still be a bit humid.

The weather should dry up for Monday and Tuesday. We should have a partly cloudy skies during this time frame, with highs in the upper 70s.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 18-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 1925 - During the late morning hours a severe hailstorm struck southeastern Iowa completely destroying crops along a path six to ten miles wide and 75 miles long. The hail also injured and killed poultry and livestock, and caused a total of 2.5 million dollars damage. The hailstorm flattened fields of corn to such an extent that many had to leave their farms in search of other work. It was one of the worst hailstorms of record for the nation. (The Weather Channel)