More eggs harvested from last 2 northern white rhinos

OL PEJETA, Kenya (AP) — An international team of scientists said they successfully extracted eggs from the last two remaining northern white rhinos, a step on the way to trying to save the subspecies from extinction. Ten eggs were harvested from the female rhinos at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. The scientists said Tuesday they hope to use them to create viable embryos that would be transferred into surrogates since neither Najin and Fatuwill can carry a pregnancy to term. The team from Germany’s Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research and Safari Park Dvur Kralove in the Czech Republic said the harvested eggs will be artificially inseminated with frozen sperm from now-deceased northern white rhino bulls.