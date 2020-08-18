Mexico’s home-produced ventilator already in service

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican-made, Mexican-designed ventilator is already in service at hospitals. The project is meant to overcome an international shortage of the machines and at a lower price, The rugged device operates with bottled oxygen and has its own back-up power source. That means it can be used in clinics where hospital oxygen outlets aren’t available. It was designed by experts at a government research institute and is made by a consortium of about 15 companies. Institute officials say the machine already has helped treat nine patients. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says the country will no longer need to import ventilators.