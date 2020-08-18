 Skip to Content

UPDATE: Gas line shut off, Marshfield roads reopen

UPDATE: Two Marshfield roads shut down due to a gas leak have reopened.

According to the Marshfield Police Department, WE energy has shut off the gas line.

Those who were temporarily evacuated can now return.

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Police Department has shut down the 100 block of South Chestnut Ave and South Central Ave.

According to a Facebook post, the department says a gas leak in an alley is the reason for the closures.

The roads will remain closed until the leak is contained.

