Marshfield business gives away refurbished computers to students

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- As students were sent home from school in the spring to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Northside Computers in Marshfield started giving away refurbished computers to families that needed them.

"Rather than throw these things away we want to get use for them, a second life for them. Why not give it to someone that can us it?" said Northside Computers Owner Jason Miler.

In the spring the store gave away a few dozen computers completely free. With many districts planning virtual learning or blended learning in the fall, Miler hopes to help even more students excel.

The refurbished computers run Windows 10 and can hook up to internet.

"We just want to make it easier on people. Rather than having to go out and purchase a whole new PC that they probably won't need in the long term, this is a way to kind of get through it," Miler said.

You can call or message Northside Computers on Facebook for more information.

And if you have an old computer you're willing to donate, you can drop it off at the store in Marshfield.