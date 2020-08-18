Man convicted in death of Michael Jordan’s dad to be paroled

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State officials say one of the two men convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father in 1993 will be released from prison in three years. The N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced in a three-paragraph statement on Tuesday that it has granted parole to Larry Demery, who is to be released in August 2023. During their trial, prosecutors used testimony from Demery to identify Daniel Green as the triggerman in a deadly robbery of James Jordan early on July 23, 1993. James Jordan’s body was found 11 days later in a South Carolina swamp and identified with dental records.