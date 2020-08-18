Maeda takes no-hitter through 7 for Twins vs. Brewers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda has a no-hitter through seven innings against Milwaukee. Maeda set the club record with eight consecutive strikeouts in the process. Maeda fanned Ben Gamel to finish the fifth for his eighth straight punchout, passing Jim Merritt in the Twins record book. Maeda’s streak ended when Luis Urías grounded out to start the sixth. The 32-year-old got two more groundouts to cruise through that inning and retired his 20th straight batter to finish the seventh. He has thrown 92 pitches with just one walk.