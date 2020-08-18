Local couple travels to Iowa to help with storm clean up

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- When Diane and Dave Lobermeier of Amherst heard about the storm damage in Cedar Rapids, helping out was a no brainer.

"This is what people need to do," Dave said.

They made the five hour, 300-mile drive to Iowa from their home after seeing a Facebook post from friends who are originally from that area.

"Loaded up our truck Sunday morning and here we are," Diane said.

Armed with donations of food and supplies from local organizations, they quickly got to work clearing brush, trees and debris from homes and public areas.

The couple said they know a little bit about what the people of Cedar Rapids are going through, having dealt with damage from last year's derecho here in central Wisconsin.

"It's been quite comforting to us to know that we're rendering this type of aid and helping them feel that it can go on, that we're doing something positive," Diane said.

But they say they're surprised the storm hasn't gotten more attention. Dave said the storm should be more publicized in the media, rather than his and his wife's efforts to help clean up.

Now, they're encouraging people to do what they can to help when situations like these arise.

"Reach out to the local emergency management to see what they can do to help, whether it's physically being there to drag a tree branch or donating in some other fashion," Diane said.

The Lobermeiers will return to Wisconsin at the end of this week.