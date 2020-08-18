Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter showed up to support this year’s nominee, Joe Biden. But Democrats also showcased 17 “rising stars,” reflecting the party’s diversity of race, age, geography and identity. That group included Stacey Abrams, the 46-year-old Georgian who in 2018 narrowly missed becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a U.S. state. Jill Biden wrapped up Tuesday with a heartfelt pitch for her husband.