Installation of mural on Frontier building in Wausau begins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Installation begin Tuesday for the mural that will adorn the side on the Frontier building in downtown Wausau.

In a process that took over three years, Rise Up Central Wisconsin, a group that supports community based art along with individuals in substance abuse treatment at Lakeside Recovery at Northcentral Healthcare worked on the project.

They worked together for close to 18 months doing weekly art projects like portrait paintings, poetry, and other art mediums working to find their voice.

The individuals wanted to tell the community what it's like to live with addiction and the hope of recovery, the mural symbolizing going from darkness to light.

"Although this was designed by individuals in substance abuse treatment really the ideas and the themes of what it means to live in recovery is something that can be well applied to anyone in the community especially in this time right now," said Christy Keele who is the Board President for Rise Up Central Wisconsin.

The artwork in the mural symbolizing the community as well with Granite Peak and balloons from Rib and Balloon Fest showcased in the piece.

The mural was painted by community members during several community painting days.

The hope is to have the mural fully installed by the end of the week.