In a first, Oman’s sultan names foreign, finance ministers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman’s sultan has named foreign and finance ministers for the first time, putting officials in positions long held by his late predecessor. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said also issued 28 decrees Tuesday renaming and reorganizing ministries in a nation he took over in January, following the death of longtime ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died after 50 years in power. In his decrees, Sultan Haitham named Badr al-Busaidi as the country’s new foreign minister. For finance minister, Sultan Haitham named Sultan bin Salim al-Habsi.