Gradually turning warmer

Comfortable late summer weather continues across the region but it will gradually turn warmer and a bit more humid in upcoming days. High pressure should bring another partly cloudy to clear night. Lows should reach the lower 50s, with upper 40s in spots as well. Light winds are expected. Wednesday should be partly sunny with only a slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the far northern part of Wisconsin as a disturbance passes through Upper Michigan. Temperatures should top out in the upper 70s to near 80 with southwest winds of 5-10 mph.

Thursday looks partly sunny with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s. Again there is that 20% chance of a brief shower or thunderstorm in the far north, mainly north of Highway 70. The dew points will climb into the 60s Friday making it a touch muggy. Otherwise we should have a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will be close to 60 degrees with highs around 84.

A cold front will slide through Wisconsin Saturday interacting with the humid air in place. This will bring a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hopefully the coverage is widespread enough to give people's dry yards and fields a drink of water. At this time rain amounts don't look huge, but a few tenths of an inch to maybe some isolated half-inch amounts can't be ruled out. The rain should keep temperatures lower Saturday. Although the lows will be in the lower 60s, the highs may stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Moisture may linger on the back side of the front to keep us fairly cloudy Sunday. There is even a chance of a few showers yet, especially in the morning for the eastern half of the area. Highs should remain in the lower 70s.

Sunshine could make a comeback for Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows could dip to the upper 40s. Warmer air is projected to move back in for Tuesday with a warm front. This could generate some scattered thunderstorms. Some models even suggest strong thunderstorms by Tuesday night, but we'll have to see about that. A lot could change yet. Otherwise high temperatures might jump back up to the upper 70s to near 80 with more humidity.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 18-August 2020

On this date in weather history:

1925 - During the late morning hours a severe hailstorm struck southeastern Iowa completely destroying crops along a path six to ten miles wide and 75 miles long. The hail also injured and killed poultry and livestock, and caused a total of 2.5 million dollars damage. The hailstorm flattened fields of corn to such an extent that many had to leave their farms in search of other work. It was one of the worst hailstorms of record for the nation. (The Weather Channel)