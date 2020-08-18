France weighs mask mandate at work as virus reawakens

PARIS (AP) — France’s government is conferring with unions about requiring masks in workplaces to contain growing virus infections. France’s High Council for Public Health recommended obligatory masks in all workplaces as the country’s daily infection count jumped past 3,000 for the first time since May. Masks are routinely worn in many Asian countries and increasingly required in public places elsewhere because of the pandemic. But government-mandated mask requirements at work are relatively rare. At least a quarter of the more than 1,000 virus clusters that have emerged since France ended its strict virus lockdown in May were traced to workplaces.