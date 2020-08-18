Fox Theatre to turn into new event space in downtown Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Plans have now been finalized for the old Fox Theatre in downtown Stevens Point.

The theatre, which was once an opera house, has been vacant since the 1980's. There have been a few attempts to reimagine the space since then, but none have ever come to fruition.

The decision was just made for the building to be turned into a public event space. It will include both indoor and outdoor spaces.

"Having people down for conferences or events, those people will likely want to grab something to eat, or something to drink, or maybe do a little shopping, so I think it's going to be a big boom for the downtown area and the city as a whole, having that additional event space," says Stevens Point Mayor, Mike Wiza about his hopes for the theatre.

With a drop in tourism during the pandemic, the city is looking forward to the event space opening as early as the fall of 2021, to hopefully jumpstart some of that lost activity.