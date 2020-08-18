Eligible disabled hunters have until September 1 to sign up for gun deer hunt

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Eligible disabled hunters hoping to participate in the 2020 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities must contact a hunt sponsor before September 1 to sign up.

A total of 76 sponsors have enrolled over 70,00 acres of land across 41 counties for this years hunt, according to the DNR. The hunt will take place October 3-11.

"We are very grateful to the sponsors that are willing to provide opportunities for hunters with disabilities," said Matthew Gross, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Assistant Big Game Ecologist. "Giving hunters access to over 70,000 acres of land is instrumental in making this unique opportunity a success and continuing Wisconsin's deer hunting tradition."

Eligible hunters may sign up for one property per year and mus have a gun deer license.

Hunters or assistants must contact sponsors directly to sign up for a hunt. Hunters must provide their name, contact information and DNR customer ID number.

To be eligible, hunters must have a valid Class A, C, or D disabled permit, or Class B permit that's issued for longer than one year.

The DNR encourages hunters to contact potential sponsors as soon as possible, as some properties can accommodate more hunters than others.

Interested sponsors can also contact Matthew Gross for more information at 608-261-7588.

Click here to view the full list of sponsors.