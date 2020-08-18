DOJ: Storage firm illegally sold deployed sergeant’s items

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit a Massachusetts storage company of illegally auctioning off the possessions of an Air Force sergeant while he was deployed. The possessions included his grandfather’s military medals and gear that belonged to a cousin who was killed in action. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Father & Son Moving & Storage broke the law by failing to obtain a court order before selling everything in the technical sergeant’s storage units while he was serving in Qatar. The suit seeks damages for the man, a penalty, and an order barring the company from illegally auctioning military members’ possessions in the future. A phone message seeking comment was left with a company employee.