Denver police look for masked suspects in fire that killed 5

DENVER (AP) — Police have released a surveillance photo of three people believed to have started a house fire in suburban Denver that killed five recent immigrants from the West African nation of Senegal. Investigators say the suspects, wearing full face masks and dark hoodies, fled in a dark-colored sedan after the fire was set in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood near the airport Aug. 5. Authorities have offered a $14,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Killed were a couple and their 22-month-old daughter, as well as a relative and her infant daughter.