Democrats hope unconventional travelogue entices viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — An unexpected travelogue connected as a television event during the second night of the Democrats’ virtual convention, livening up a show that so far is struggling in the ratings. The traditional roll call that resulted in Joe Biden’s formal selection as the Democratic nominee came from sites all over the country instead of a convention floor. Nielsen says 19.7 million people watched Monday’s proceedings, sharply down from nearly 26 million who saw the first night of Hillary Clinton’s nominating convention four years ago. MSNBC and CNN led the way. The Biden campaign says an additional 10 million people saw a video stream.