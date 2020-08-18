Coin shortage hits retailers, laundromats, tooth fairy

The national coin shortage has been an unusual side effect of the pandemic. Among its victims: retailers, laundromats and even the tooth fairy. The Federal Reserve says the supply system for coins had been severely disrupted by shutdowns related to the coronavirus. While there are still enough coins out out there, they aren’t circulating as freely because businesses have been closed and people weren’t spending as they normally would. As the economy recovers and businesses reopen, the coin supply is expected to normalize. In the meantime, people have found workarounds. However, there are still certain conundrums that only coins can solve.