Champagne makers fix harvest quotas, as virus kills the fizz

PARIS (AP) — French Champagne producers have decided to put unprecedented limits on the quantity of grapes they’ll harvest this year. They’re hoping to prop up prices and contain further damage to their industry from the coronavirus pandemic. Record amounts of grapes may need to be destroyed or sold to distilleries at discounted prices. But for the influential Champagne Committee that represents 16,000 French vintners, that’s the price to pay for saving their luxury business. The industry collectively lost $2 billion in sales because of virus lockdown measures. The pandemic killed the fizz for Champagne as weddings were canceled, first-class flights grounded and restaurants and night clubs shuttered around the world.