Car dealerships are having a hard time keeping up with demand during pandemic

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) --Anyone looking to buy a new car will want to push the gas pedal on it because cars are not staying in show rooms for too long.

"Sales took off, it was like wild fire; and going into that we had good inventory, but because we had great sales, once we opened up we depleted our inventory," said Joel Mueller the general manager of Fred Mueller Automotive.

As many states implemented their own 'Safer at Home' order car manufacturers had to put the brakes on production.

This left dealerships to sell whatever they had once they opened up.

"It is a good problem to have, but on the other hand, it is going to be a while until we have new vehicles on the lot. Even cars we have coming in are sold already," Mueller said.

Fred Mueller Automotive has about 50 percent of their regular inventory.

However, if not looking to buy a brand new car — trading in your old vehicle will get you more bang for your buck.

"The demand is outpacing supply. The used cars come from new cars, and there is still demand for used cars," said Larry Mirman the general manager at Car Connection.

At Car Connection there is usually up to 75 cars on the lot, now their average is 15.

"People who want a car, they can be more picky. The ones who need a car need it right now," said Mirman.

Car salesmen tell News 9 it is always a good idea to have an idea of what kind of you are looking for.

Right now it might not be the exact model or year but they will have something for you to ride off in.