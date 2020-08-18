World shares mixed as investors eye virus counts, stimulus

Shares are mixed in Europe and Asia, while U.S. futures have edged lower. South Korea’s Kospi lost 2.5% on Tuesday as worries over a resurgence in coronavirus cases grew. Markets rose in Shanghai and Hong Kong but fell in Paris, London and Tokyo. Overnight, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed at 3,381.99, after trading briefly just above its Feb. 19 record close. Markets have made up much of what was lost as the pandemic shut down businesses worldwide, bringing on the worst recession in decades. Investors are watching for new stimulus to help sustain the U.S. economic recovery.