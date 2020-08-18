 Skip to Content

Ascension returns to normal operations, police continuing to investigate bomb threat

UPDATE: The Stevens Point Police Department says the entire facility has been checked, and have returned to normal operations.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Stevens Point Police Department.

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ascension Emergency Room in Stevens Point has recieved a bomb threat, according to the Stevens Point Police Department.

Ascension personnel and Stevens Point Police Department are conducting a check of the building looking to verify the threat.

No one is evacuating the premise at this time, but police are asking the community to avoid the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

