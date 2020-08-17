With travel limited, Hollywood looks to ‘game changer’ tech

NEW YORK (AP) — New LED video wall technology used in making last year’s “The Lion King” and “The Mandalorian” series could become more widespread as Hollywood production ramps back up during the pandemic. Instead of shooting on location with a full cast and crew and navigating stringent social distancing requirements, it allows filmmakers on a studio lot to spread out individual scenes captured virtually using a variety of techniques. Unlike a traditional “green screen,” the actor can see the background and cinematographers can match perspectives to look like a location shoot. Visual effects supervisor Robert Legato calls the move toward virtual production a “game changer” that’s being embraced by necessity during the pandemic.