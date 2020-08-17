With DNC convention gone virtual, what’s a lobbyist to do?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential nominating conventions are a major event for Washington’s influence industry and its clientele. They often spend lavishly to sponsor receptions, concerts, after-parties and the parties that come after the after-parties. But like many disruptions during the pandemic, the Democratic convention that was supposed to crown Joe Biden this week will be digital-only, taking down with it a four-day binge of networking and cocktails that brings together lobbyists, major donors, operatives and elected officials from across the country. That means no in-person opportunities to nurture relationships that can later pay dividends when policy is being shaped in Washington.