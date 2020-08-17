What is Post-COVID Syndrom?

(WAOW) -- After testing positive and even being hospitalized, a can test negative but that doesn't mean the virus's impact is gone, according to a local health expert.

Doctor Shereif Rezkalla with the Marshfield Clinic Health System said some people who contract COVID-19 go through long-term health issues known as post-COVID syndrome.

Even when released from a hospital, some patients report impacted brain function, continued shortness of breath, and even heart abnormalities.

"Some patients still have decrease in their heart function, still have abnormalities in their pericardium which is the covering of the heart and other abnormal findings," said Dr. Rezkalla.

He advised that patients be sure to stay in contact with their medical professionals, even after they believe they're "in the clear."