Trump approves Iowa’s Emergency Disaster Declaration

IOWA (KWWL) -- President Donald Trump said Monday morning he's approved Iowa's emergency disaster declaration requested by the Governor over the weekend.

Governor Reynolds requested nearly $4 billion in federal aid in the declaration issued Sunday.

Currently, it is estimated that 8,273 homes are destroyed or suffering major damage. It is estimated that $23.6 million of damage happened to public infrastructure with another $21.6 million cost for removing and disposing debris.

Trump is scheduled to be in Minnesota and Wisconsin today, but according to NBC, he may make a visit to Iowa.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Des Moines last week for campaign events, but also spoke on the derecho damage. KWWL had an exclusive interview with him that you can watch HERE.

Click here to view options to donate to storm relief efforts.