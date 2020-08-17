Tomahawk three-year-old in need of kidney donor

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- A three-year-old from Tomahawk is in need of a kidney donor.

Clayton was born with a rare medical condition called Prune Belly Syndrome, and spent his first three months of life in the NICU at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

At the time of his birth, one kidney was 40 percent function and the other 1-2 percent function. Currently, his only functioning kidney is at 10 percent.

Clayton's treatment is Peritoneal Dialysis, he gets daily overnight treatments of 10-12 hours while he sleeps. This is the option until Clayton matches with a live kidney donor, or a deceased kidney becomes available.

The process of finding a matching kidney from a deceased donor is difficult and the wait can be long.

Those caring for Clayton are happy to share more about his story and explore the process of determining a match for anyone who would consider donating.