Texas becomes 4th state to surpass 10,000 virus deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed 10,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths as the lingering toll of a massive summer outbreak continues. Health experts worry that recent encouraging trends in Texas could be fragile as schools begin reopening for 5 million students across the state. Roughly four in every five of those deaths have occurred since June 1, when Texas was weeks into one of the fastest reopenings in the country. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 51 new deaths Monday, along with more than 2,700 new cases. Numbers are typically lower on Monday due to reporting lags over the weekends.