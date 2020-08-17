South Africa opens as virus cases fall, allows liquor sales

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa, which imposed one of the world’s strictest anti-coronavirus lockdowns five months ago, will significantly relax its restrictions Tuesday, including allowing the sales of liquor and cigarettes, as it appears the country has weathered its first peak of COVID-19 cases. With numbers of cases and hospitalizations declining, the country will further loosen its regulations to permit the opening of bars, restaurants, gyms, places of worship and entertainment, all with distancing restrictions. Schools will reopen gradually from August 24, starting with grades 12 and 7 and a phased opening of other grades. With more than 580,000 confirmed cases, South Africa has more than half of all reported cases in Africa.