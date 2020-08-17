School bus drivers needed, new routes in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Area Public School District is adding multiple new bus routes to get children to school, with fewer on a bus at one time.

"We have become very flexible this year and got our drivers in the mindset to be flexible because we are not sure what's going to happen," said Transportation Manager Chris Budzinski.

Students in the district are set to attend face-to-face classes up to 4 days a week. Superintendent Craig Gerlach explains that plan in the video below.

Budzinski said buses will be spaced out with one student per seat. Additional routes have been added to make that possible.

Now the district is looking for up to ten relief drivers, working up to 30 hours a week.

To learn more about the career, you can visit the DMV website or call the School District's transportation department.