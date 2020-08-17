School administrator dies of hornet attack complications

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) -- The Neenah Joint School District says an administrator has died from complications after being stung multiple times by a swarm of hornets earlier this month.

District officials say 38-year-old Andrew Thorson died Saturday after he was stung at his home on Aug. 2.

Thorson was the district's deputy administrator for business services, a husband and a father of four daughters ranging in age from 2 to 11.

Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer issued a statement Sunday saying his colleagues are shocked and devastated by his passing and that they are committed to helping his family in whatever way is needed.