Rebel leader killed in clash in Indonesia’s Papua region

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian troops have fatally shot a separatist leader in ongoing clashes between security forces and a rebel group near the world’s largest gold mine in Indonesia’s easternmost Papua region. Hengky Wanmang, a leader of the Free Papua Organization, was shot as he tried to escape from an early morning raid by military and police in a mountain village. Police say he was a central figure in the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization, who was responsible for killing a New Zealander in March and an Australian miner in 2009. A spokesman for the separatist army has confirmed the rebel’s death.