ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Institute of Geodynamics says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 has struck off the coast of southern Greece. No damage or injuries have been reported. The quake struck just before 10:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT) Monday, with an epicenter 119 kilometers (74 miles) south of Athens and 53 kilometers (33 miles) south southeast of the island of Hydra.