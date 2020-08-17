Proposed effort could revive Mississippi’s rebel-themed flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi residents are rebelling against the Legislature’s decision to retire a Confederate-themed state flag. They are being encouraged by conservative legislators who fought the change. Organizers of a group called Let Mississippi Vote said Monday that they are starting an initiative to put the retired flag and three other flag designs on the statewide ballot. They need more than 106,000 signatures. Even if organizers get those, that election could be a year or two away — and Mississippi might have a new flag by then. A commission is working on a single design to put on this November’s ballot.