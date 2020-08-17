President Trump visits Oshkosh same day DNC starts in Milwaukee

OSHKOSH (WAOW) -- President Trump made a stop in Oshkosh on Monday, addressing the economy, the Democratic National Convention and COVID-19.

The rally in Oshkosh, looked a bit different than some of the president's previous campaign stops due to the pandemic. Many in the crowd wearing masks.

At times, the president's comments on COVID-19 were in conflict with each other.

The president criticizing states that have not fully reopened, but also said, "We've got to shelter, we have to take care." The president also emphasizing care for the elderly during the pandemic.

Trump also talked about rebuilding the economy coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but didn't go into details about a plan.

And with the DNC just 90 miles south in Milwaukee, the president taking aim at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In particular, criticizing the virtual convention.

Former Governor Scott Walker was also in attendance.