Pleasant late summer pattern continues

We certainly have had some very nice weather recently and in general the pleasant pattern will continue! Monday night should be clear as high pressure settles into the area. Lows should reach around 50 in Wausau with 40s more common in rural areas. Patchy fog may form with light north to northwest winds. Tuesday should start sunny followed by those fair weather puffy cumulus clouds. Temperatures should top out in the mid or upper 70s with northwest winds at 4-8 mph.

Wednesday again looks partly cloudy with lows around 53 and highs near 80. There is a small chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon, mainly in the northern half of the area.

Thursday will be just a touch warmer and more humid with lows around 58 and highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected. A weak disturbance north of Wisconsin will bring just a slight chance of a few showers Thursday night to the northern part of the region.

Friday will probably be the muggiest feeling day of the week. Right now it appears partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A front dropping in from the northwest will also bring a moderate chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by evening. The good chance of some scattered rain will continue into Saturday. There is potential for at least 0.25 inch of rain with that system with localized higher amounts. It will be a bit cooler Saturday with highs near 77 degrees.

We should be pleasant on Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs around 77 degrees. Next Monday looks partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Another weak disturbance could in next Monday bringing a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm as well.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 17-August 2020

On this date in weather history:

1969 - Camille, the second worst hurricane in U.S. history, smashed into the Mississippi coast. Winds gusted to 172 mph at Main Pass Block LA, and to 190 mph near Bay Saint Louis MS. The hurricane claimed 256 lives, and caused 1.3 billion dollars damage. Several ocean going ships were carried over seven miles inland by the hurricane. The hurricane produced winds to 200 mph, and a storm surge of 24.6 feet. Complete destruction occurred in some coastal areas near the eye of the hurricane. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in the Northern and Central Plains Region. One thunderstorm spawned a tornado near Fairbury NE, along with baseball size hail and wind gusts to 100 mph, causing severe crop damage west of town. Ten cities in the eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Syracuse NY hit 97 degrees for the first time in twenty-two years. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)