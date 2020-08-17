Party official: FBI arrests Puerto Rico legislator, 3 others

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A political party spokesman in Puerto Rico says FBI agents have arrested Rep. María Milagros Charbonier and three other people. Raúl Colón, a spokesman for the president of Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives, told The Associated Press on Monday that an adviser for Charbonier notified the president of the arrest. No further details were immediately available. FBI spokeswoman Limarys Cruz told the AP that four people were arrested but said she could not immediately release more details. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced an upcoming press conference about a public corruption case. Charbonier recently said the FBI interviewed her and had seized her phone.