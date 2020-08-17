Packers’ Gary, Savage look to make strides in second seasons

The Green Bay Packers’ hopes of developing a championship-caliber defense would get a boost if their two first-round draft picks from last year make major strides in their second seasons. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary couldn’t earn much playing time and safety Darnell Savage won a starting spot then had to fight through an injury in their rookie years. The two former Big Ten players are eager to take a step forward and build on what they learned. Green Bay chose Gary 12th overall and traded up nine spots to take Savage 21st in the 2019 draft.