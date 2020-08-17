One dead in Wood Co. single-vehicle rollover

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Sunday, The Wood County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of STH 73 and Branding Iron Ct in the Town of Saratoga.

According to the Sheriff's Office, investigation shows the passenger car was traveling northbound on STH 73 and failed to negotiate an upcoming curb.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.