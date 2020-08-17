Nice late Summer weather for most of the week

Today: Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 75 Wind: North 10-15

Tonight: Clear and cool. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 50 Wind: Light North

Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice again.

High: 77 Wind: NW 5-10

Pleasant late Summer weather will be with us for most of the week. Conditions will turn a little more humid late in the week which will increase the rain chances a bit.

Scattered clouds will be in the area early on today, then we should have mostly sunny conditions for the afternoon as a bit of high pressure moves in from the west. High temps should reach the mid 70s. With a north wind around 10 to 15 mph. Overall, it will be a very nice late Summer day. Tomorrow will be pleasant as well with sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temps in the mid to upper 70s.

A weak cold front will try to move down from the north and into Northcentral Wisconsin late Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will probably not have enough momentum to make it all the way down into central Wisconsin, however, it will be close enough to produce a small chance of showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the Northwoods on Wednesday.

Thursday should be dry as the humidity increases a little. There should be a mix of sun and clouds in the sky the the mercury topping out around 80. Friday will be a little warmer yet with high in the low 80s.

A trough of low pressure will develop over the Midwest later Friday into Saturday and this will bring the highest chance of precipitation during the week. There is about a 40% chance of showers and storms during this time frame. With more clouds on Saturday, the temperatures will be a little cooler – in the mid to upper 70s, but it might still feel rather warm because the humidity will still be fairly high. The humidity should come down a bit on Sunday and it looks like a nice end to the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 17-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Fifty-five cities, from the Middle Mississippi Valley to the Middle Atlantic Coast Region, reported record high temperatures for the date. Beckley WV reported an all-time record high of 96 degrees, and Baltimore MD hit 104 degrees, marking their thirteenth day of the year with 100 degree heat. Chicago IL equalled a record with 46 days of 90 degree weather for the year. Thunderstorms produced severe weather from Wisconsin to New Jersey. Thunderstorms in New Jersey produced high winds which gusted to 92 mph at Wrightstown, and blew down a circus tent at Lavallette injuring fourteen persons. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)