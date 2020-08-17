Merrill woman avoids $3,200 scam

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- An 82-year-old Merrill woman avoided a scam on Wednesday.

She was contacted by a caller claiming to be her grandson who was in trouble.

The caller stated hew was injured from being in a crash and in trouble for hitting a pregnant woman. He claimed he needed $3,200 right away.

The woman did not fall for the scam, she was able to verify her grandson was safe and did not make the call.

The Sheriff's Office says the call was made from the phone number 419-23-4750.