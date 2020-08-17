Mauritius copes with split Japanese ship that spilled oil

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Work has begun to remove the two pieces of a grounded Japanese ship that leaked tons of oil into the protected coast of the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius and broke apart. Environmental experts on the island said Monday that tug boats will pull the bow of the shipwrecked MV Wakashio out to sea and allow it to sink. The larger part of the ship will be dragged off the coral reef where it ran aground and towed away, possibly to India for salvage. The Mauritius government has closed off the coastal area of the eastern part of the island where the ship ran aground on a coral reef on July 25.